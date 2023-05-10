ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How MI, RCB, CSK, KKR, SRH and DC Can Qualify
live

Live Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How MI, RCB, CSK, KKR, SRH and DC Can Qualify

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Live Updates: How RCB, CSK, KKR, SRH and DC will Qualify? Check IPL 2023 Points Table and Other Details.

Updated: May 10, 2023 12:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 playoff, IPL 2023 points table, IPL 2023 leaders board, IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL 2023 squads, IPL 2023 teams, IPL 2023 updates, Cricket News, GT, CSK, LSG, KKR, DC, SRH, IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario Live, IPL 2023 Playoff LIVE Updates, Cricket News
IPL 2023 Playoff Scenrios EXPLAINED (Image: IPL)

Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: MI will have to enhance their Net Run-Rate (-0.255) to further boost their chances to enter the playoffs. The big win against RCB helped them better their NRR.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: If Mumbai Indians ends up winning their last three games of the ongoing season, Rohit and Co. can even bag a top-two finish on the IPL 2023 points table.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: Chennai host Delhi at the Chepauk today. Ideally, Dhoni would like to win the game and seal a playoff spot for his team. Will that happen or not – we will find out.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: As per the current equation, Chennai can still afford to lose their remaining three games and still make the cut for the playoff – thanks to their healthy NRR.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: With Gujarat and Chennai looking good to make the cut; there is going to be a heated race for the final two spots.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: The race for the IPL Playoff has heated up like never-before. No teams have the big ‘Q’ as yet. All of them are still in the race to make the cut. Follow all updates and scenarios.

LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: So here we are at the business end of the group stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per experts, this has been the most closely contested season as no team has qualified thus far – even after 11 games. With there being a logjam, it is interesting to see the qualification scenarios for the playoff.

Also Read:

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How MI Can Still Qualify

RCB – The Faf du Plessis-led RCB needs to win all of their three remaining matches. Apart from that, NRR will also play a crucial role.

CSK- The four-time IPL champions’ way to the playoffs is almost sorted. They need to win just a single game to concrete their playoff spot.

KKR- The Nitish Rana-led side’s road to the playoff is a bit complicated as the team needs to win all of their remaining matches and hope for other results to go their way.

SRH- Sunrisers have kept themselves in the playoffs race after a stunning win against RR. They need a victory in all of their remaining matches with a hefty run-rate.

DC – The Capitals need to win all of their four remaining games and then wait for the other results for their playoff chances.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories