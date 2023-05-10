Home

LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: All Equations EXPLAINED

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Live Updates: How RCB, CSK, KKR, SRH and DC will Qualify? Check IPL 2023 Points Table and Other Details.

LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: So here we are at the business end of the group stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per experts, this has been the most closely contested season as no team has qualified thus far – even after 11 games. With there being a logjam, it is interesting to see the qualification scenarios for the playoff.

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How MI Can Still Qualify

RCB – The Faf du Plessis-led RCB needs to win all of their three remaining matches. Apart from that, NRR will also play a crucial role.

CSK- The four-time IPL champions’ way to the playoffs is almost sorted. They need to win just a single game to concrete their playoff spot.

KKR- The Nitish Rana-led side’s road to the playoff is a bit complicated as the team needs to win all of their remaining matches and hope for other results to go their way.

SRH- Sunrisers have kept themselves in the playoffs race after a stunning win against RR. They need a victory in all of their remaining matches with a hefty run-rate.

DC – The Capitals need to win all of their four remaining games and then wait for the other results for their playoff chances.

