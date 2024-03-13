  • Home
IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to Join RCB Squad on THIS Date!

IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Catch all the latest updates around the 2024 IPL season here.

Updated: March 13, 2024 10:41 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Live Updates

IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: We are roughly nine days away from the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This is season 17 and it promises high-voltage matches, dazzling displays of skill, and unparalleled entertainment. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings play the opener versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest around the league.

Live Updates

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:40 AM IST

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Another big news from the IPL that came in yesterday was Rishabh Pant was cleared by the NCA to play for the Delhi Capitals. Interesting to see how he fares.

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:37 AM IST
    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: “See, there have been internal talks. But, Mr. Srinivasan has made it very clear. Let’s not talk about captain and vice-captain appointments. Let’s leave it to the coach and the captain to decide. Let them decide and convey the information to me, and then I will convey it to you all. He has said that ‘the captain and the coach will decide and give us a directive, till then let’s all keep quiet’,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told former CSK cricketer S Badrinath in the latter’s YouTube show.
  • Mar 13, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: All season long there will certainly be a lot of buzz around CSK captain MS Dhoni as this could very well be his last year of playing the cash-rich league.

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Most of the players have joined their respective teams. The players have already had net sessions as they gear up for the brand new season of IPL.

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: It would be Dhoni versus Kohli to set the IPL season rolling. What a mouthwatering clash that is expected to be at the iconic MA. Chidambaram stadium.

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: As per reports, Virat Kohli is set to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side on March 17. RCB would be playing the season opener against defending champions CSK.

  • Mar 13, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: The buzz around the IPL is palpable as star players are joining their camps ahead of the 2024 season. In this space, we will provide you with all the updates surrounding the IPL.

