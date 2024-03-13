  • Home
IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: RCB Set to Rename Side – REPORT

IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Catch all the latest updates around the 2024 IPL season here.

Updated: March 13, 2024 3:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Live Updates

IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: We are roughly nine days away from the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This is season 17 and it promises high-voltage matches, dazzling displays of skill, and unparalleled entertainment. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings play the opener versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest around the league.

Live Updates

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:15 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Test regulars like skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Mark Wood had already made themselves unavailable for the lucrative T20 league as part of ECB’s workload management following the five-Test series.

  • Mar 13, 2024 3:14 PM IST
    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: In what would come as a piece of good news for fans, England’s Jonny Bairstow is available for Punjab Kings for full IPL season. Also, Dharamsala to host two home games.
  • Mar 13, 2024 3:09 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil Astral Pipes as associate partner for IPL 2024. For PBKS, there would be a lot of focus around Shikhar Dhawan as this could be his final season.

  • Mar 13, 2024 2:57 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: The RCB side are going to have their Unboxing on the 19th of March at the MA. Chidambaram stadium in Bengaluru where Virat Kohli would be present.

  • Mar 13, 2024 2:26 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: “If Rishabh Pant keep wickets in the IPL then he will be considered to pick T20 World Cup,” Jay Shah makes massive statement.

  • Mar 13, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow, who was part of the touring English Test team in India, is set to join Punjab Kings squad next week for IPL 2024. Punjab play their opening game against Delhi on March 23.

  • Mar 13, 2024 12:57 PM IST

  • Mar 13, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis resumes practice session ahead of IPL 2024. He had a net with the RCB camp today and looked in good touch. He will be an important member of the squad this season.

  • Mar 13, 2024 12:50 PM IST

    IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: There are reports that suggest Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to rename their team. Reports also suggest it will now become from ‘Bangalore’ to ‘Bengaluru’.

