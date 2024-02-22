Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: All you need to know about the mega announcement of the Indian Premier League 2024 dates, venues and fixtures.

Updated: February 22, 2024 1:52 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

In a couple of hours from now, we would have the much-awaited Indian Premier League schedule. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to announce the schedule at 5:00 PM IST today. As per reports, the first game would be played in Chennai between the finalists of 2023 – which is Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: It will be interesting to see the venues that would be used in the first phase of the cash-rich league. Will it be home matches for teams?

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: We are roughly four hours away now from the start of the announcement. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 22, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: The schedule for this season of IPL would be out for only the first 15 days. Later on, once the dates for the General Elections are out, the rest of the schedule would come out.

  • Feb 22, 2024 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: As per the early reports, with ten teams vying for the coveted trophy, expect a total of 74 matches to be played, potentially spread across two phases due to India’s general elections scheduled during the same period.

  • Feb 22, 2024 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: “We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule,” Arun Dhumal told PTI.

  • Feb 22, 2024 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: You can watch the telecast of the announcement on Star Sports Network. The event will take in Mumbai as per reports.

  • Feb 22, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Schedule: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the upcoming IPL 2024 schedule announcement. The announcement is set to happen at 5:00 PM IST.

