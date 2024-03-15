LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Rohit, Kohli on Cusp of Big FEATS!

  • Home
Updated: March 15, 2024 8:34 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: We are roughly nine days away from the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This is season 17 and it promises high-voltage matches, dazzling displays of skill, and unparalleled entertainment. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings play the opener versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest around the league.

  • Mar 15, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Neeti Mohan will perform at the RCB Unbox Event on 19th March. It is expected to be a starry-affair.

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Buttler, who joined the Royals camp on Thursday, claimed that when these two cricketers step into the field, it is like 10 year-old at a Taylor Swift concert.

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler, who has been a part of the IPL mania, has admitted that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s fan following is ‘incredible’.

  • Mar 14, 2024 7:11 PM IST

  • Mar 14, 2024 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Gambhir has returned to the franchise after seven long years. Earlier, he was the captain and under his captaincy, the franchise lifted the trophy two times in 2012 and 2014.

  • Mar 14, 2024 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ newly appointed mentor Gautam Gambhir has joined the team camp ahead of the IPL 2024 which is scheduled to start from March 22.

  • Mar 14, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson are expected to miss the T20I series against Pakistan because of their involvement in Indian Premier League.

  • Mar 14, 2024 4:18 PM IST

  • Mar 14, 2024 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Sanju Samson and Yuzi Chahal have joined the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the IPL 2024. Coach Trevor Bayliss also joins the camp.

  • Mar 14, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Not just Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has also reached Vizag where he will unite with the rest of the team.

