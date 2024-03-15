  • Home
LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: RCB Set to Replace 'Bangalore' in Name Change?

IPL 2024 Trending, Social Reaction LIVE: Catch all the latest updates around the 2024 IPL season 17 here.

Updated: March 15, 2024 4:24 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL BUZZ | IPL 2024: We are roughly nine days away from the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This is season 17 and it promises high-voltage matches, dazzling displays of skill, and unparalleled entertainment. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings play the opener versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest around the league.

  • Mar 15, 2024 4:24 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: “With Dhoni bhai, you never know. But knowing him and knowing what happened in the last few seasons, I am sure he will promote a youngster there. He may promote himself a number or two up, but not in the top order,” Rayudu told India Today in a press conference on Star Sports.
  • Mar 15, 2024 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre revealed Rishabh Pant’s bat swing was vintage in the training session. Pant was recently cleared by the BCCI medical team to play in the upcoming IPL 2024 as a wicket-keeper.

  • Mar 15, 2024 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Gerald Coetzee may miss first few games for Mumbai Indians. All of Mumbai would have loved to have seen him bowl in blue, but they would have to wait.

  • Mar 15, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu reckons with MS Dhoni you never know. He reckons with the super sub rule in place, Dhoni could play another season.

  • Mar 15, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: County Team Sussex and Lancashire asked for a practice match with RCB on the 17th and 19th. That would be exciting and that would prep them up.

  • Mar 15, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: “CSK would let him play even if he was on a wheelchair! Get off the wheelchair, bat, and then go back. But I don’t think the batting is the issue for him, I don’t think batting will ever be an issue for him,” said Robin Uthappa on JioCinema.

  • Mar 15, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: The Royal Challengers Bangalore could join the likes of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to undergo a name change as the franchise gears up for the IPL 2024. Will this change their fortunes?

  • Mar 15, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: As per Betting sites, Gujarat Titans are frontrunners to win IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings find themselves second in the list.

  • Mar 15, 2024 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: Reece Topley joins Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for Indian Premier League 2024, and on the other hand, Moeen Ali has joined the Chennai Super Kings.

  • Mar 15, 2024 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2024: There is a media interactive session today at 1:00 PM. The likes of Irfan Pathan, Steve Smith and Ambati Rayudu would be present for that.

