Live Updates

In a couple of hours from now, Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra would start his campaign at the much-awaited World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Friday. The men’s javelin final event is set to take place on Sunday. Neeraj would be one of the frontrunners in the event. In 2022, Neeraj was the only Indian to come home with a medal (silver). Interestingly, Neeraj and Anju Bobby George (2003, bronze) are the only two Indians to win medals at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra In Group A

The organising committee of World Athletics Championships 2023 released the men’s javelin groupings recently, Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Group A alongside compatriot DP Manu. However, the task will not be easy for both the Indians in the group it also comprises the likes of 2016 Olympic medal winner Julius Yego of Kenya, Germany’s Julian Weber, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott to name a few.

