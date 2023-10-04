Home

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: Event Starts SHORTLY

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: Event Starts SHORTLY

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today 2:30PM: All Captains, Vice-captain Name in Today's meeting ahead of 1st (D/N) Match between England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad, October 05, 2023.

ICC Men's World Cup 2023

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the biggest cricketing event – arguably of the decade – the ODI Cricket World Cup. This time it takes place in India and the excitement among the fans is palpable. Today, there is the All Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad where the opening match of the tournament will also take place between England and New Zealand. Lot’s to look forward to, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

