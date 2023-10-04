Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: Event Starts SHORTLY
LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: Event Starts SHORTLY

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today 2:30PM: All Captains, Vice-captain Name in Today's meeting ahead of 1st (D/N) Match between England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad, October 05, 2023.

Updated: October 4, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ICC Men's World Cup 2023

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the biggest cricketing event – arguably of the decade – the ODI Cricket World Cup. This time it takes place in India and the excitement among the fans is palpable. Today, there is the All Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad where the opening match of the tournament will also take place between England and New Zealand. Lot’s to look forward to, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Captain Meet Today: The event starts shortly and you can watch it on Star Sports. There could be some banter between the Captains, that is something the fans would love.

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: India’s boxer Parveen loses round 1, 0-5 to Chinese Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin in the semi-final of women’s 57kg.

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: “Off the field we all sit together, we eat together, we laugh together” – Shoaib Malik reveals the camaraderie between India and Pakistan players.

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: The Indian team has already left for Chennai where they would play their first match against Australia.

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma on his struggles: “That was our room (a small rectangular area) – 10 to 11 of us used to sleep there – the grandfather on bed, me, uncles, aunts, grandmother on floor so I have seen those days, I know nothing come easy in life so I have to work hard & whatever I am today, it’s because of hard work.”

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: Just to update you, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson will not feature in the tournament opener against England.

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:18 AM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: We have already mentioned the 10 captains who would be there for the All Captains Meet. Without a doubt, spotlight would be on Rohit Sharma.

  • Oct 4, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: For the unversed, there will not be an Opening Ceremony for the ODI World Cup. While some fans are unhappy with the decision, one has to understand there could not be a light show during the day.

  • Oct 4, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: We are under four hours away from the start of the all Captains Meet in Ahmedabad. You can watch the LIVE coverage on Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar.

