LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: When And Where to Watch All Captains MEET

Updated: October 4, 2023 10:46 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ICC Men's World Cup 2023

We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the biggest cricketing event – arguably of the decade – the ODI Cricket World Cup. This time it takes place in India and the excitement among the fans is palpable. Today, there is the All Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad where the opening match of the tournament will also take place between England and New Zealand. Lot’s to look forward to, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: For the unversed, there will not be an Opening Ceremony for the ODI World Cup. While some fans are unhappy with the decision, one has to understand there could not be a light show during the day.

  • Oct 4, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: We are under four hours away from the start of the all Captains Meet in Ahmedabad. You can watch the LIVE coverage on Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar.

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI World Cup 2023: Check how can you watch the All Captains Meet on TV and stream it online.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI WC 2023: Focus would certainly be on Rohit Sharma and the Indian team as they are the hosts and contenders to clinch the crown.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:34 AM IST
    Captains of all WC Teams
    India: Rohit Sharma
    Pakistan: Babar Azam
    England: Jos Buttler
    Australia: Pat Cummins
    New Zealand: Kane Williamson
    Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka
    Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan
    Netherlands: Scott Edwards
    South Africa: Temba Bavuma
    Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • Oct 4, 2023 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI WC 2023: As per the Dainik Jagran report, BCCI will have a closing ceremony on November 19 or a grand ceremony before the India vs Pakistan clash on October 14.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI WC 2023: There is a All Captain’s Meet today where all the captain’s would officially meet and pictures would be taken. They would also address the media.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI WC 2023: There is a lot of confudion over the Opening Ceremony – is it happening or not? So, what is the truth? As per a report in Dainik Jagran, there will be no Opening Ceremony.

  • Oct 4, 2023 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – ODI WC 2023: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming ODI WC, we are a night’s sleep away from the start of the mega event.

