LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: BIG Announcement Expected SOON

LIVE Updates | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be revealed in the ICC Meeting.

Updated: June 13, 2023 11:49 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

The wait is likely to come to an end today as we are expecting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to release the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. While the draft has already been submitted, the official announcement is expected to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The announcement could very well happen in the afternoon, so stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Reports suggest the semi and the final would be either at the Wankhede or the Chepauk. We will get clarity on all of this shortly.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: While the schedule is going to be announced today, there are also qulification matches taking place in Harare.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: It cannot be confirmed when the announcement will take place, but multiple reports suggest that it will happen today.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India recently lost the WTC final and they would like to make up for that with the ODI World Cup crown at home.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: As per the draft, India plays their tournament opener against Australia in Chennai. That too promises to be a cracker.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The draft presented to the ICC by the BCCI is already in public domain. As per the draft, India plays Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi stadium.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement. ICC is likely to make it official today.

