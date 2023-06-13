By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: BIG Announcement Expected SOON
LIVE Updates | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be revealed in the ICC Meeting.
LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule
The wait is likely to come to an end today as we are expecting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to release the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. While the draft has already been submitted, the official announcement is expected to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.
Also Read:
- ENG Vs AUS: Allan Border Backs Scott Boland To Retain His Place In Australian Playing XI For Ashes
- NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up 3rd Match: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s, Harare, 12:30 PM IST June 13, Tuesday
- LPL Auction 2023: All You Need to Know
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.