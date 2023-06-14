By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Misbah Predicts India vs Pakistan FINAL
LIVE Updates | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be revealed in the ICC Meeting.
LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule
The wait is likely to come to an end today as we are expecting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to release the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. While the draft has already been submitted, the official announcement is expected to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.
