ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Misbah Predicts India vs Pakistan FINAL
live

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Misbah Predicts India vs Pakistan FINAL

LIVE Updates | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be revealed in the ICC Meeting.

Updated: June 14, 2023 11:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement, ODI World Cup 2023 live updates, ODI World Cup 2023 live scores and updates, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 teams, ODI World Cup 2023 venues, ODI World Cup 2023 India's Fixtures, ODI WC 2023 Live streaming, India's ODI WC Fixtures, Rohit Sharma, BCCI, Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Aus, Cricket News, BCCI News
ODI WC 2023 Schedule

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule

The wait is likely to come to an end today as we are expecting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to release the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. While the draft has already been submitted, the official announcement is expected to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Will the announcement actually happen today? Before the WTC final started, there were multiple reports that the schedule announcement would take place during or just after the Oval spectacle – but, that has not happened as yet.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: We would be doing a session on Sanju Samson at 12:00 PM. Do join us for live session and you can ask questions from experts.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The India-Pakistan match would surely be like a final. The stadium would certainly be packed and the atmosphere would be electrifying. It would be Rohit vs Babar face-off.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Predictions are coming in from all quarters and looks like everyone wants an India-Pakistan final at the Narendra Modi stadium.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: “World Cup 2023 final will be between India and Pakistan,” Misbah makes BOLD prediction on News 24 Sports.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Social media is getting nervy as the anticipation is growing by the minute. There is nothing official as of now apart from the draft that BCCI presented the ICC.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: First Kane Williamson, now Michael Bracewell. Bracewell is set miss cricket for 6 to 8 months. And both will miss the ODI World Cup 2023 for New Zealand. This is massive blow for NZ for World Cup campaign.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Once the schedule is out, there would be speculations over the squads. The speculations and predictions have already started.

  • 9:14 AM IST
    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: As per the draft presented by the BCCI to ICC, England vs New Zealand is slotted as the tournament opener on October 5 and India vs Australia as the hosts’ opening game.
  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, the Men in Green will play their group stage matches across five cities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.