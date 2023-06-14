ZEE Sites

LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: BIG Announcement Expected to Happen TODAY

LIVE Updates | ICC World Cup 2023: The Final Schedule is set to be released soon. The much venue for the much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be revealed in the ICC Meeting.

Updated: June 14, 2023 7:55 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

The wait is likely to come to an end today as we are expecting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to release the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. While the draft has already been submitted, the official announcement is expected to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: A total of 48 matches are set to be played: the 10 teams will clash in a 45-match round-robin league, which will be followed by the semi-finals and final.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: As per ESPNCricinfo, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Rajkot and Mumbai, Indore and Trivandrum are among the shortlisted set.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The big announcement is likely to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest around the WC schedule.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The ICC WC Qualifiers warm-up games took place yesterday and some matches went right down to the wire. Surely getting a ticket for the WC won’t be easy.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: For the unversed, the BCCI has already submitted the schedule draft of the ODI World Cup to the ICC. The announcement is expected to be made today.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: The suspense and the anticipation around the schedule has truly risen, thanks to the delay. The announcement could very well happen today.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: It is surprising that the announcement has not yet happened. It was reportedly expected to happen yesterday. The reason for the delay is not known.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: We are still eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the ODI World Cup schedule. ICC should make it official soon.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    >LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: It cannot be confirmed when the announcement will take place, but multiple reports suggest that it will happen today.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: As per a report, Kerala is going to host 2-3 World Cup matches. It should be a big reason for fans of Kerala to cheer.

