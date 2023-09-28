Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: Will Ashwin Replace Injured Axar?

LIVE UPDATES | ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: Today, September 28, is the last date provided by the ICC for making any changes to the WC squads.

Updated: September 28, 2023 1:23 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission Date (Image: X)

ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: So yes, today is the final date for making changes to ODI World Cup 2023 squads. So, if any team has an injured player and wants to replace him with someone else, today is the last date to make the change and present it to the ICC. From an Indian point of view, Axar Patel has still not recovered from his injury and hence there are whospers that veteran Ravi Ashwin could be included in the side. There is also a report that Marnus Labuschagne may replace injured Ashton Agar in the Australian side.

Live Updates

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Meanwhile, despite losing the third and final ODI versus Australia, India won the three-match series 2-1.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Pakistan, who arrived in India last evening, would take on New Zealand in their first ODI WC warm-up game. The match would be played behind closed doors.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: The Bangladesh World Cup squad has reached Guwahati for their warm-up game.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: The ODI World Cup matches start from tomorrow. There would be three matches played simultaneously starting Friday.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Ashwin showed maturity in the first two games that he featured in. He was economical and also was among the wickets.

  • Sep 28, 2023 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: A number of teams could make changes to their initial squad. It would be interesting to see what happens.

  • Sep 28, 2023 12:56 PM IST

  • Sep 28, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | ODI WC 2023 Squads Final Submission: Not Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram would be leading the South African squad. Bavuma would be back leading the side when the ICC World Cup starts. He would be missing the warm-up games.

  • Sep 28, 2023 12:53 PM IST

