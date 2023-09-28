Home

LIVE UPDATES | ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: Today, September 28, is the last date provided by the ICC for making any changes to the WC squads.

ODI World Cup 2023 Squads Final Submission: So yes, today is the final date for making changes to ODI World Cup 2023 squads. So, if any team has an injured player and wants to replace him with someone else, today is the last date to make the change and present it to the ICC. From an Indian point of view, Axar Patel has still not recovered from his injury and hence there are whospers that veteran Ravi Ashwin could be included in the side. There is also a report that Marnus Labuschagne may replace injured Ashton Agar in the Australian side.

