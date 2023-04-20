Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Aim to Move Up the Table

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Punjab Kings Aim to Move Up the Table. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 20, 2023 11:51 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

    STAT ATTACK | Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan is now just 23 runs away from 6500 IPL Runs. Whereas RCB's Glenn Maxwell needs 5 more runs to complete 2500 IPL runs.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav.

    Punjab Kings | Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

    All they need is a couple of moral-boosting wins to lift their spirits and put their campaign back on track. That could well come against PBKS on Thursday.


    RCB might not have the same firepower in their bowling as PBKS, but their quicks — Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and South Africa's Wayne Parnell — are not short on commitment.


LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings get ready to host eighth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. While both teams look well-matched, the hosts would be sweating over the fitness of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and star allrounder Liam Livingstone. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home against Lucknow. Dominant RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC).

With both teams looking to carry the winning momentum forward, this promises to be a cracker.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 11:51 AM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 11:51 AM IST

