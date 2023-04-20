Home

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Check LIVE Streaming details.

LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings get ready to host eighth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. While both teams look well-matched, the hosts would be sweating over the fitness of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and star allrounder Liam Livingstone. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home against Lucknow. Dominant RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC).

With both teams looking to carry the winning momentum forward, this promises to be a cracker.

