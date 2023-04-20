Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Kings Sweat Over Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone’s FITNESS

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 20, 2023 10:40 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

PBKS vs RCB Live Updates (Image: IANS)

Live Updates

  • 10:40 AM IST

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: It promises to be a cracker in hours from now. The team winning the toss may opt to bat first – going against the trend.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings have won five out of their last 6 matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS defeated RCB in both matches in IPL 2022.

  • 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Reports suggest that Liam Livingstone would be playing his first IPL game this season today. He was seen in the nets yesterday and that has raised speculations.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: It promises to be a cracker as both teams will come into this contest on the back of a win. It is an opportunity for both sides to build on the momentum.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the double-header Thursday of the ongoing IPL 2023 season. The first game will see Punjab host Bangalore.

LIVE BUZZ | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings get ready to host eighth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. While both teams look well-matched, the hosts would be sweating over the fitness of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and star allrounder Liam Livingstone. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home against Lucknow. Dominant RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC).

With both teams looking to carry the winning momentum forward, this promises to be a cracker.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 10:40 AM IST

