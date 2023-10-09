Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction: 'Costliest Buy' PREDICTIONS
LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction: ‘Costliest Buy’ PREDICTIONS

Follow the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Live Updates, Know which kabaddi players are sold, unsold, bids, price and how all the teams are making their squads for PKL 10.

Updated: October 9, 2023 5:44 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Live Updates: In moments from now there will be the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 auction taking place today. There are a number of star players who will be up for grabs. Some of the popular names include Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, and Fazel Atrachali. Interesting to see who is picked and who misses out. Whatever it be – it will be an exciting auction for sure.

Live Updates

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction: Siddharth Desai will be another player to watch out for. After making his debut in 2018, he played for U Mumba and impressed with his raids scoring 221 points. Playing for Telugu Titans in 2019, he impressed yet again with 217 raid points in that edition.

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction: Pardeep Narwal broke the record for the costliest buy in the PKL auction in 2021. He was bough by the UP Yoddhas for a whopping Rs 1.65 crores back then.

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction: Earlier, PKL organizers gave all franchises an opportunity to retain the players they wanted from their previous season’s squad.

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) Auction: The broadcast starts at 8:00 PM IST and the event starts at 8:30 PM IST. Do not get confuded with the timings?

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) Auction: Previously, India skipper Pawan Sehrawat bagged a massive contract of Rs 2.26 cr with the Tamil Thalaivas but got injured in the first match itself.

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) Auction: This auction is hosting more than 500 players over the two-day event here.

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:08 PM IST
    UP Yoddhas: ₹2.06 crore
    U Mumba: ₹2.69 crore
    Telugu Titans: ₹3.44 crore
    Tamil Thalaivas: ₹2.44 crore
    Puneri Paltan: ₹2.81 crore
    Patna Pirates: ₹3.10 crore
    Jaipur Pink Panthers: ₹0.87 crore
    Haryana Steelers: ₹3.13 crore
    Gujarat Giants: ₹4.03 crore
    Dabang Delhi KC: ₹3.13 crore
    Bengaluru Bulls: ₹2.99 crore
    Bengal Warriors: ₹4.23 crore
  • Oct 9, 2023 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) Auction: “If we talk about last year, the defensive unit was firing all cylinders for us. This year too, we want to work on our strength, which is defending. Right now we have a strong defensive unit, and at the auctions, we’d like to add players who provide stability to us,” Surinder Singh.

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, PKL Nilami 2023: What will the full UMumba squad look like. UMumba Full Squad: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

  • Oct 9, 2023 4:49 PM IST

