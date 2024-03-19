  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Madness of Event PEAKS – WATCH

LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: The event takes place on March 19 and it is expected to be a starry evening in the city of Bengaluru.

Updated: March 19, 2024 4:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Bengaluru: Now that the RCB eves have won the title, the pressure will be on the men to repeat the same. But, at the RCB, things would start off with the much-awaited RCB Unbox event that takes place on March 19 in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium. The event would be attended by big stars and some big names from the industry would be performing. It is going to be a gala night, where rumours suggest that there would be a rechristening of the name of the side. Kohli has already reached Bengaluru last night after the eves won their maiden title.

  • Mar 19, 2024 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Kohli reaches the Chinnaswamy amid massive fanfare. The King arrives in a bus, waving at his fans. He is going to be in the spotlight.

  • Mar 19, 2024 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Surely, we are expecting less than a full house at Chinnaswamy. Kohli is going to be the top attraction. Do not forget, we also have Alan Walker performing tonight.

  • Mar 19, 2024 4:00 PM IST

  • Mar 19, 2024 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Madness has peaked in Bengaluru. It just seems like Diwali has arrived early in the city of Bengaluru.

  • Mar 19, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: It is party time in Bengaluru. The city has come to life over the past two days and mind you, the part started on Sunday night after the eves clinched the WPL title.

  • Mar 19, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Virat Kohli will surely take centre stage when the RCB Unbox starts. We already know that there is a king-size LED poster of Kohli already there.

  • Mar 19, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: We are less than five hours away from the start of the starry evening at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy.

  • Mar 19, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: We hope we have warmed you up for the starry night that beckons. From Virat Kohli to Alan Walker, fans are in for a treat.

  • Mar 19, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Reports suggest Alan Walker has prepared the new RCB Anthem and he would reveal it in today evenings RCB Unbox.

  • Mar 19, 2024 11:51 AM IST

