LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Madness of Event PEAKS – WATCH

LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: The event takes place on March 19 and it is expected to be a starry evening in the city of Bengaluru.

RCB Unbox LIVE Updates

Bengaluru: Now that the RCB eves have won the title, the pressure will be on the men to repeat the same. But, at the RCB, things would start off with the much-awaited RCB Unbox event that takes place on March 19 in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium. The event would be attended by big stars and some big names from the industry would be performing. It is going to be a gala night, where rumours suggest that there would be a rechristening of the name of the side. Kohli has already reached Bengaluru last night after the eves won their maiden title.

