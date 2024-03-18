  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Virat Kohli Joins Camp | WATCH VIDEO
live

LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Virat Kohli Joins Camp | WATCH VIDEO

LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: The event takes place on March 19 and it is expected to be a starry evening in the city of Bengaluru.

Updated: March 18, 2024 7:14 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

RCB Unbox 2024, RCB Unbox 2024 live updates, RCB Unbox 2024 live, RCB Unbox 2024 updates, RCB Unbox 2024 news, RCB Unbox 2024 guests, RCB Unbox 2024 timing, RCB Unbox 2024 schedule, Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024, IPL 2024, RCB Team News, RCB Updates, RCB Schedule, Virat Kohli, Alan Walker, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli RCB, Virat Kohli IPL, Cricket News
RCB Unbox LIVE Updates

Bengaluru: Now that the RCB eves have won the title, the pressure will be on the men to repeat the same. But, at the RCB, things would start off with the much-awaited RCB Unbox event that takes place on March 19 in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium. The event would be attended by big stars and some big names from the industry would be performing. It is going to be a gala night, where rumours suggest that there would be a rechristening of the name of the side. Kohli has already reached Bengaluru last night after the eves won their maiden title.

Live Updates

  • Mar 18, 2024 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Not just the name, reports suggest RCB may reveal a new jersey at the Unbox event as well. We surely cannot confirm anything now.

  • Mar 18, 2024 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: “It’s really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL,” Kohli told RCB TV. “It’s always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven’t been off the media radar.

  • Mar 18, 2024 6:52 PM IST

  • Mar 18, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Kohli joined the RCB camp and was spotted playing a little bit of football with Glenn Maxwell and the rest. As we write, Kohli is back in the hotel in Bengaluru.

  • Mar 18, 2024 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Kohli spotted playing football at the RCB pre-camp with Glenn Maxwell. Kohli is just getting the wheels warmed up. He will play a massive role this year.

  • Mar 18, 2024 3:49 PM IST

  • Mar 18, 2024 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Amid all speculations, Kohli has joined the RCB camp in Bengaluru a day ahead of the much-awaited Unbox that takes place tomorrow at the MA. Chidambaram stadium.

  • Mar 18, 2024 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: The Smriti Mandhana led eves would also be present at the event. The eves clinched the elusive WPL title last night in Delhi.

  • Mar 18, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: You can watch the RCB Unbox on YouTube and Instagram channels of the franchise. It is expected to be a starry affair in Bengaluru.

  • Mar 18, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    Faf du Plessis said: ‘It is unbelievable to bat with Virat Kohli. He is one of my favorite guys to bat with, brings out so much energy in me, so passionate – Him being out there in the middle, which is really infectious, the way he gives that energy.’

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.