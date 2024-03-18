LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Spotlight on Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2024

  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: The event takes place on March 19 and it is expected to be a starry evening in the city of Bengaluru.

Updated: March 18, 2024 8:47 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

RCB Unbox LIVE Updates

Bengaluru: Now that the RCB eves have won the title, the pressure will be on the men to repeat the same. But, at the RCB, things would start off with the much-awaited RCB Unbox event that takes place on March 19 in Bengaluru’s MA Chidambaram stadium. The event would be attended by big stars and some big names from the industry would be performing. It is going to be a gala night, where rumours suggest that there would be a rechristening of the name of the side. Kohli has already reached Bengaluru last night after the eves won their maiden title.

Live Updates

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Remember Kohli, who missed the Tests against England, would be making a comeback to competitive cricket after roughly three months.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Bengaluru did not sleep last night as celebrations went on till late in the night. The celebrations were massive and that was expected after RCB clinched their maiden title.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Kohli video-called Smriti yesterday after the RCB eves managed to clinch the title yesterday with a win over Delhi Capitals.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Will Virat Kohli attend the RCB Unbox event? Yes, Kohli, who is in Bengaluru currently, is likely to attend the starry event tomorrow.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: When is the RCB Unbox event going to start? It will start in the evening, no official time has been revealed as yet.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | RCB Unbox 2024: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the much-awaited RCB Unbox 2024 that takes place in Bengaluru.

