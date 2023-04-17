Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Eyes on ‘Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni’ Southern Derby
live

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Eyes on ‘Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni’ Southern Derby

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB are up against MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL's 'Southern Derby' on Monday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 17, 2023 9:24 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK live score, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, RCB vs CSK live online streaming, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK head to head, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Kohli news
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Image: IPL)

Live Updates

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli needs 21 more runs on Monday night to complete 1,000 runs against MS Dhoni’s Chennai. Given his form, he should breach the mark today.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni is just a couple of boundaries short of hitting 350 fours in IPL. Will he get there today? Surely, he will!

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai has won 19 out of the 29 matches between the two sides so far. That shows CSK are clear favourites, but again, it is a new season and RCB would be playing at home.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the live build-up of the South Indian derby in the IPL between Bangalore and Chennai. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023

In what would be called a battle of the stars, Royal Challengers host Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited Southern Derby on Monday. While fans would be rooting for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, it will be interesting to see who will be the impact players. RCB won the last encounter between the sides, four of the last five clashes have gone CSK’s way.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 9:21 AM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 9:24 AM IST

More Stories