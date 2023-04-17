Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Southern Derby Expected to Break TV Viewership RECORDS

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB are up against MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL's 'Southern Derby' on Monday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 17, 2023 12:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Image: IPL)

Live Updates

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore have also won two of their four games so far, they are standing seventh on the points table with 4 points to their tally and a net run rate of -0.316.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Today’s game has all the ingredients to break all TV viewership records. Tickets for the Southern Derby is already sold out at the M. Chinnaswamy. The atmosphere is set to be electric.

  • 11:59 AM IST
    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings have won two of their four matches this season so far, and are placed fifth on the points table with 4 points to their tally and a net run rate of +0.225.
  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Dhoni’s popularity will ensure that it is a divided house at the Chinnswamy. It promises to be a cracker this evening.

  • 11:37 AM IST

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja will be a big match-up factor against both Kohli and Maxwell. Oh, this would be mouthwatering as well. While Kohli will look to dominate, you should not be surprised if Maxwell pulls out the reverse sweeps.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Quite a few match-ups to look up too. First up, Siraj versus the Chennai openers. That would be mouthwatering. Siraj will not shy away from bowling the bouncers.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: The Bangalore side has been the best in the powerplays, thanks to Mohammed Siraj. RCB would be hoping that Siraj can get the early breakthroughs for them.

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: “We’ve seen another captain’s knock from Sanju. I have said in the past and still believe that he should be a regular feature in the Indian national side (in white ball format). He plays spinners and fast bowlers with equal ease. He knows how to absorb pressure and is a strong-willed player. He has faith in his abilities, just like MS Dhoni.” Harbhajan Singh ahead of RCB vs CSK blockbuster.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai would certainly miss the services of Ben Stokes against Bangalore. There could also be a toss-up between Ambati Rayudu/Akash Singh.

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023

In what would be called a battle of the stars, Royal Challengers host Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited Southern Derby on Monday. While fans would be rooting for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, it will be interesting to see who will be the impact players. RCB won the last encounter between the sides, four of the last five clashes have gone CSK’s way.

Published Date: April 17, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 12:35 PM IST

