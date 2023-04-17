Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Kohli vs Dhoni BLOCKBUSTER
live

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Kohli vs Dhoni BLOCKBUSTER

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB are up against MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL's 'Southern Derby' on Monday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 17, 2023 3:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK live score, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, RCB vs CSK live online streaming, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK head to head, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Kohli news
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Speaking on ‘Stars on Star’, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke about the atmosphere in the CSK dugout, he said “CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and the approach. They’ll never make you feel low even when you aren’t performing well. There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment like other senior players. No pressure at all. No biasness among any players, whether they are playing or not.”

  • 3:04 PM IST

  • 2:46 PM IST

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli needs 21 more runs to complete 1,000 runs against CSK in the IPL. He’ll become the 2nd player to achieve this against CSK.

  • 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar ripped apart the opponent’s batting lineup to take three wickets on debut. However, not many people know that it was Mohammed Siraj’s advice that bolstered young Vyshak.

  • 2:33 PM IST

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Moeen Ali said on ESPNCricinfo, “the best way you could describe MS Dhoni is that he’s a very normal person. He’s very humble. You can talk to him about anything, he’s very approachable and calm”.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK needs to beat RCB by around 60 runs to climb to the 2nd spot. That looks improbable, but again, anything can happen in IPL.

  • 2:27 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Seamer Mohammed Siraj, who has been a vital cog for RCB so far said, “CSK and RCB are the two teams who have the most fans in the IPL. A lot of people wait for this match so I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to the game.”
  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Commenting on the upcoming mega clash, RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said: “CSK is obviously a huge game for the fans and players, so we are well aware of the intensity that the game is going to bring. For us, it is about being nice and calm in our preparation and making sure we plan as well as we can. Make sure we rest up and prepared for CSK, which we know are a formidable side.”

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023

In what would be called a battle of the stars, Royal Challengers host Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited Southern Derby on Monday. While fans would be rooting for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, it will be interesting to see who will be the impact players. RCB won the last encounter between the sides, four of the last five clashes have gone CSK’s way.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 3:02 PM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 3:03 PM IST

More Stories