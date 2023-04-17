live
LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Kohli vs Dhoni BLOCKBUSTER
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB are up against MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL's 'Southern Derby' on Monday night. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023
In what would be called a battle of the stars, Royal Challengers host Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited Southern Derby on Monday. While fans would be rooting for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, it will be interesting to see who will be the impact players. RCB won the last encounter between the sides, four of the last five clashes have gone CSK’s way.
Also Read:
- Virat Kohli REACTS Sachin Tendulkar Comparison in Middle of IPL 2023, Calls ex-MI Legend 'Source of Inspiration'
- IPL 2023 Exclusive: Virat Kohli to Dhoni, Know how top cricketers choose a bat that packs a punch
- Sunil Gavaskar Hails MS Dhoni Ahead Of RCB vs CSK Clash, Says There Hasn't Been A Captain Like Him And Will Never Be One In Future
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.