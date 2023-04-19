Top Recommended Stories

  • RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Buttler Key For Rajasthan After Samson, Jaiswal Perish
live

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Buttler Key For Rajasthan After Samson, Jaiswal Perish

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are the top two sides in IPL 2023 currently.

Updated: April 19, 2023 10:36 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Devdutt Padikkal

1* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Jos Buttler

39 (39) 4x4, 1x6

Ravi Bishnoi

(2.6-0-19-0)*

Marcus Stoinis

(2-0-11-1)
IPL 2023 Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants,

Live Updates

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack. Huge mix-up in the middle and Sanju Samson is out. Devdutt Padikkal joins Buttler. RR 95/2 (13)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: BAANG! Yashasvi Jaiswal goes over the top against Marcus Stoinis in the first ball. OUTTTT! Jaiswal tries to cut through third man but Avesh Khan take a low catch to give LSH breakthrough. Sanju Samson is at the crease. RR 89/1 (12)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: One of the beauty of Rajasthan Royals’ batting today is both the openers are going so well about their batting. Both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have waited for the loose balls so far. RR 81/0 (11)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Another tight over from Ravi Bishnoi. Just seven runs come from the over. RR 73/0 (10)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Amit Mishra has been named as Impact Substitute in place of Amit Mishra. A four and four singles from the over. RR 68/0 (9)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes for the reverse sweep but misses and hits his pad. Bishnoi appeals hard but the umpire remains unmoved. TV umpires says the ball has missed the line. RR 60/0 (8)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Fifty up for Rajasthan Royals in the seventh over. The way Rajasthan Royals are batting, it is very clear that batting isn’t easy at this strip. The LSG batters have struggled in the first innings and now the RR openers. RR 50/0 (7)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Beautiful shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal through the offside. DROPPED! Naveen-Ul-Haq lets go the ball through his hands in the next. Disappointment for Avesh Khan and KL Rahul. Four from Buttler to end the over. RR 47/0 (6)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: OUT of The PARK! Jos Buttler launches Yushvir Singh for a 112m maximum. What a hit from the English batter. This was the second-longest six in IPL 2023 so far. RR 34/0 (5)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Avesh Khan into the attack. Another tight over from LSG. RR 22/0 (4)

LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants scored 154 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls. Ravi Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Meanwhile, IPL is returning to Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the first time in four years.

Published Date: April 19, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Updated Date: April 19, 2023 10:36 PM IST

