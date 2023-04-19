RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Buttler Key For Rajasthan After Samson, Jaiswal Perish

Home

live

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are the top two sides in IPL 2023 currently. Get RR vs LSG live match updates and live streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Lucknow Super Giants VS Rajasthan Royals 154/7 (20.0) 95/2 (13.0) Run Rate: (Current: 7.31) RR need 60 runs in 42 balls at 8.57 rpo Last Wicket: Sanju Samson (C) (W) run out (Amit Mishra / Nicholas Pooran) 2 (4) - 93/2 in 12.4 Over Devdutt Padikkal 1 * (1) 0x4, 0x6 Jos Buttler 39 (39) 4x4, 1x6 Ravi Bishnoi (2.6-0-19-0) * Marcus Stoinis (2-0-11-1)

LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants scored 154 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls. Ravi Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Meanwhile, IPL is returning to Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the first time in four years.

