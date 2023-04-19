Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

live

LIVE Updates | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are the top two sides in IPL 2023 currently. Get RR vs LSG live match updates and live streaming details.

IPL 2023 Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants,

Load More

LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to bring their IPL 2023 back on track when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an away IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Wednesday. LSG suffered a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are coming after a morale-boosting win against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, IPL is returning to Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the first time in four years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.