  LIVE Updates | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
LIVE Updates | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are the top two sides in IPL 2023 currently. Get RR vs LSG live match updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 19, 2023 7:31 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Kyle Mayers

0* (1) 0x4, 0x6

KL Rahul (C)

0 (6) 0x4, 0x6

Sandeep Sharma

(0.1-0-0-0)*

Trent Boult

(1-1-0-0)
IPL 2023 Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants,

Live Updates

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: The players and umpires make their way out in the middle. KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers come out to bat for LSG. Trent Boult starts for RR. Maiden over to start. LSG 0/0 (1)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Meanwhile, LSG all-rounder Deepak Hooda is celebrating his birthday today. Happy Birthday Deepak.

  • 7:21 PM IST

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: KL Rahul is juts three runs away from completing 7000 T20 runs.

  • 7:13 PM IST
    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Subs

    Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams


    Rajasthan Royals    : Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root
  • 7:09 PM IST
    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs



    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Sanju Samson wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first. Jason Holder comes in place of Adam Zampa.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: We are minutes away from toss. Stay tuned at this space for more details.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: There’s a nice covering of grass. It might skid on a little. I don’t think we’ll see a lot of bounce. Doesn’t look like a turner. First half of the game may be something for the spinners. Win the toss, you want to bowl first on this surface. – Pitch Report

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Kyle Mayers has done enough to keep Quinton de Kock out. The West Indian has scored two fifties in his first two games but haven’t been able to continue the momentum. Can QDK replace Mayers in Jaipur today?

LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to bring their IPL 2023 back on track when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an away IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Wednesday. LSG suffered a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are coming after a morale-boosting win against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, IPL is returning to Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the first time in four years.

Published Date: April 19, 2023 7:28 PM IST

Updated Date: April 19, 2023 7:31 PM IST

