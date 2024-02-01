LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: Allocation in Spotlight Ahead of Paris Olympics!

Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 1, 2024 7:36 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: Today is the day everyone has been waiting for as the Sports Budget 2024 is expected to play a critical role in advancing India’s sporting ambitions as India gears up for the Paris Olympics and future Olympic aspirations. Last year witnessed a historic allocation of ₹3,397.32 crore to this sector, including a substantial boost to Khelo India with ₹1,045 crore.

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: Government support and tax relief key for Indian e-sports industry’s growth expected. The sector’s journey to mainstream recognition reached new heights with its inclusion as an official medal sport in the Asian Games 2022 and its potential entry into the Olympics.

  • Feb 1, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: Stay hooked to this space as the announcement is expected to happen soon. Niramala Sitharaman would make the announcement.

  • Feb 1, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: Vikas K Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, spoke about the need for funding in coach training, infrastructure development and the establishment of international standard coaching facilities.

  • Feb 1, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: In moments from now, Sitharaman would be making the announcement for the Sports budget, surely eyes would be on it.

  • Feb 1, 2024 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: With the quick development of emerging homegrown sports leagues, we anticipate an allocation of funds to elevate their prominence in the country.

  • Feb 1, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: The Union Budget 2024 is expected to show the emphasis on encouraging and building future stars. We will provide you quick updates.

  • Feb 1, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: The spotlight would be on the Sports Budget allocation as in months from now starts the Paris Olympics and India would be hoping big things from that.

  • Feb 1, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Sports Budget 2024: Hello and welcome to the Live updates of the Sports Budget that will be made public in sometime from now. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

