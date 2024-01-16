Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024 SCORE: Nagal Takes First Set 6-4; Leads Second SET!
LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024 SCORE: Nagal Takes First Set 6-4; Leads Second SET!

LIVE UPDATES - Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal (ranked 137) is way behind Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan who sits on 27th in the world.

Updated: January 16, 2024 10:51 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: It will be an interesting morning for India as Sumit Nagal takes on Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bulbik in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between these two players and without a doubt, the Kazak will start hot favourites.

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: In the second set, Nagal leads 3-1 and looks good to take it. Can Bublik stage a comeback here? It will certainly not be easy for the Kazak player.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal saves a couple of break points and we are back to deuce. This is brilliant from the Indian.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal starts the second set brilliantly with a break. Bulbik does not look happy, cannot understand what the problem here is.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: The Indian takes the first set and this is a brilliant start to the match. Bulbik’s big serve is not working and he does not seem too happy. He is being forced to play that extra ball by Nagal.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Okay, so Nagal takes 5-3 lead in the opening set. What a set it has been for the Indian. Can he take the opening set here with another break?

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal is doing well on his serve in this game as he takes the first two points and has a 40-0 lead.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal is truly making Bublik sweat in the opening set. Bublik holds his serve and we are at 3-4 with Nagal still in the lead.

  • Jan 16, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Bulbik breaks back again. This has already been a strange kind of a set. Nagal still in the lead and he would like to hold onto his own serve here. LIVE IND 4-2 KAZ

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Okay, so Nagal breaks back! We are on breaks up until now. All three games have been broken. Nagal is two breaks up.

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Bulbik is hitting some big forehands and this was expected from him. This is exciting stuff!

