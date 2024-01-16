Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Standby For START!
LIVE UPDATES - Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal (ranked 137) is way behind Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan who sits on 27th in the world.

Updated: January 16, 2024 9:25 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: It will be an interesting morning for India as Sumit Nagal takes on Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bulbik in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between these two players and without a doubt, the Kazak will start hot favourites.

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: The match has been further delayed, now, as it stands, it will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay hooked to this space.

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal’s first-round match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. And you can get all the written updates in this space.

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: This is only the fourth time that the Indian will be competing in the main draw of a Grand Slam. So yes, it is a big event!

  • Jan 16, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: It is strange that the match is not yet underway as the schedule start time was 8:50 AM IST, now it has been deferred by 30 minutes. Stay hooked to this space.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal acknowledged playing the last week under baking Melbourne sun might come to his advantage. Will it, we will find out in moments from now.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Last year Sumit Nagal won two ATP Challenger titles — Garden Open Rome and Tampere Open — and climbed inside the top-150.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: India’s tennis star Sunit Nagal endured a tough couple of years with a hip surgery and COVID-19 related concerns.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: The match starts in less than 30 minutes from now. India has woken up to root for the homegrown star.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Bulbik has got a big serve and Nagal would have to be ready for that with his own plan. If he can successfully take on the serve, then he can surely make a match out of it.

  • Jan 16, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) reportedly denied sending a wildcard nomination for him to the organisers. From there to still make it is commendable.

