Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Standby For START!

live

LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Standby For START!

LIVE UPDATES - Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal (ranked 137) is way behind Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan who sits on 27th in the world.

Nagal vs Bulbik LIVE

LIVE UPDATES – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: It will be an interesting morning for India as Sumit Nagal takes on Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bulbik in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between these two players and without a doubt, the Kazak will start hot favourites.

Trending Now

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.