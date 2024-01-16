Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Indian on Verge of HISTORY!
live

LIVE UPDATES – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Indian on Verge of HISTORY!

LIVE UPDATES - Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal (ranked 137) is way behind Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan who sits on 27th in the world.

Updated: January 16, 2024 7:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live score, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live score updates, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live, Sumit Nagal Vs Alexander Bublik tennis live streaming, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live streaming details, when and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live in India, Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik live streaming in India, Australian Open 2024 Live Streaming, Australian Open 2024 Live Score updates
Nagal vs Bulbik LIVE

LIVE UPDATES – Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2024: It will be an interesting morning for India as Sumit Nagal takes on Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bulbik in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between these two players and without a doubt, the Kazak will start hot favourites.

Trending Now

When and where will Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik match at Australian Open 2024 take place?

Sumit Nagal will play Alexander Bublik on Tuesday in his opening round at the Australian Open 2024 on Court 6 of Melbourne Park at 8:50 AM IST on Tuesday (January 16).

Live Updates

  • Jan 16, 2024 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: A couple of seasons back, Nagal had made it to the main draw, but then could not go past the first round. He would hope to change that today.

  • Jan 16, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Stay hooked to this space as we will provide you with all the build-up leading to the match. Hoping it turns out to be a cracker.

  • Jan 16, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Nagal would be hoping that his ground shots from back of the court come off well against the higher-ranked opposition.

  • Jan 16, 2024 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: The Kazakh will start favourites, but yes, Nagal cannot be taken as a pushover for sure. The Indian will in all probability put up a strong fight.

  • Jan 16, 2024 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Nagal vs Bublik, AUS Open 2024: Hello and welcome to the first round match of Sumit Nagal and Alexander Bulbik. The match starts in a little over an hour from now.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.