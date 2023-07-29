Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champion Lions Eye Final Birth
LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champion Lions Eye Final Birth

LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Championship's semi final 2 from Pune.

Published: July 29, 2023 6:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions will lock horns against Puneri Paltan for the semi-final 2 of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis on Saturday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Live Updates

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: The stage is set for the much-awaited semifinal clash and we will give you live updates from the venue.

  • 6:55 PM IST
    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: On the other hand, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will bank on their young paddlers Manush Shah, who upset World No. 17 Quadri Aruna in the last league tie, and Archana Kamath apart from their international star World No. 21 Omar Assar who is also the former All-Africa Games champion.
  • 6:54 PM IST
    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: “The last tie was a close one. We will give our best in the upcoming tie against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. Our squad has a lot of quality. We are the defending champions and it gives us a lot of confidence when we play against any opponent in Season 4,” commented Duda ahead of the next tie.
  • 6:37 PM IST
  • 6:36 PM IST
  • 6:32 PM IST
  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: The match will be played at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune. Stay tuned for this space to get all the latest live updates from the venue.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ultimate Table Tennis Championship Semi-Final 2 where defending Champion Chennai will lock horns against Pune.

