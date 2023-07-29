Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma’s Men Aim To Clinch Series With Better Batting Effort

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Match Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest IND vs WI live cricket updates.

Updated: July 29, 2023 6:08 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live updates

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI Score

The Indian team will be expected to return to its set batting order as it aims to put up a much-improved show with the willow and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series when Rohit Sharma’s men face a below-par West Indies in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday. With 11 more matches left before the opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 (as per the current schedule), India would aim at a settled combination and hence too much experimentation might not be what the doctor would order.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Mukesh Kumar as a reserve (fifth) pacer should make it to the squad behind Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. His discipline, in terms of line and length, across formats has been exemplary and it will be difficult to drop him unless India picks that extra spinner in the 15-member squad.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: For Suryakumar Yadav, it will be imperative that he can replicate his T20 form in 50 over cricket. Thursday was a golden opportunity and he did look good before a sweep shot off Motie brought about his downfall. Surya knows that his place in the XI could be doubtful if Shreyas Iyer gets fit and if KL Rahul returns, he might find it difficult to make it to the 15-member squad unless, he scores some significant runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which will then seal his spot in the side.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: The Indian batters haven’t exactly set the stage on fire when facing spinners on turners and this won’t be a bad test for the team if the conditions of first ODI is replicated. Places like Chennai and Lucknow — venues for the World Cup games against Australia and England — will aid spinners and it is always good to get some simulation in overseas conditions, which are pretty similar to what one can expect at home.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan, despite his impressive fifty, will have to bat in the middle order, a place he will have to vacate during Asia Cup in Sri Lanka if KL Rahul happens to make a comeback.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: With 11 more matches left before the opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 (as per the current schedule), India would aim at a settled combination and hence too much experimentation might not be what the doctor would order.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Some bad news coming in from the centre is that it has been raining in Barbados a while ago. Although the rain has ceased, white clouds still hover above the venue.

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the second ODI between India and West Indies from Barbados. India are leading the series 1-0.

