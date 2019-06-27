Live Updates

    CONTROVERSIAL DECISION?


    Rohit Sharma got out to a controversial DRS decision as the ultra edge showed spikes but at that time the ball was hitting both the pad and the bat. The look on Rohit told that he knew it did not hit his bat first. But there was no visual to support his cause as no angle clearly showed that the ball had hit the bat first. But no visual was also there to show that the ball had hit the pad first. As a result, West Indies get the benefit of the doubt and get the dangerous Hitman out.
    IND: 30/1.
    Meanwhile, for all of you who did not know India is now the number one ODI side in the world.

    FIRST SIX


    That did not take too long. Rohit Sharma pulled a short delivery from Kemar Roach over and between fine-leg and mid-wicket. West Indies bowlers have been trying to get bounce and in their attempt only bowling short deliveries. As a result, Rohit was ready on his backfoot and pulled the ball quite comfortable in his natural manner.
    IND: 28/0.
    FIRST BOUNDARY


    A wide short of the length delivery from Cortell and Rohit Sharma lashes on to it. He cuts the ball wide of point as the fielder at third man chases thee ball only to fail.
    IND: 16/0.
    It’s an important game for both the teams, but more so for the West Indies. What do you think the captains are telling each other?

    IND: 9/0.

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul make their way to the centre. The Indian openers will look to see off the new ball and set it up for the batsman to follow. Looks like Kohli has won a good toss. Rahul will take strike against Cottrell.

    First up, it’s India’s Jana Gana Mana, followed by West Indies’ Rally Round The West Indies.

    All in readiness for the national anthems as both the teams walk out to the arena. Both the teams look smart in their jerseys. It is a packed house at Old Trafford and that is something that is expected when India plays.

    Teams:

    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

    India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
    INDIA WON THE TOSS


    As Jason Holder spun the coin, Virat Kohli called for heads and won the toss. India decided to bat first. The team news is that India will play with the same line-up. West Indies have two changes to their line-up. Full squad coming soon.

West Indies vs India LIVE: As India take on West Indies in Manchester, they will look to extend their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 and take the penultimate step towards semi-final. Given the inconsistency of the Windies that looks highly probable. India have been one of the most balanced units where all the players have done their responsibilities. Also, the team seem to have brushed off their over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli and play as a unit. West Indies on the other hand been in the middle of a dismal run where they have found it hard to capitalize after a good start to the tournament. They have been the exact opposite of India and have failed to click as a team. On the days the batsmen fired the bowlers failed, while the days that saw the bowlers excelling also saw the batsmen unable to repeat the same.

WI vs IND Live Cricket Score and updates:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Toss is scheduled at 2:30 PM IST and the team winning it should bat first.

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

