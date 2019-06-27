Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST
    FOUR! Poor ball from Cottrell. It is short and on the body, on top of leg pole. Kohli shuffles across and pulls it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Moves to 42 with that. India 125/2 in 25.5 overs vs West Indies
  • 4:56 PM IST

    Another milestone ticked off from Kohli’s illustrious book!

  • 4:53 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: Full on off again, Kohli tucks it towards mid on and takes a quick single. With that Kohli gets to 20,000 international runs. Becomes the fastest to get there leaving behind Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar. Truly is a modern great.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    The crowd is waiting in anticipation. Kohli is 1 run away from 20,000 international runs. Would be the fastest to this milestone.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! MAJESTIC! Half volley outside off, Shankar leans and drives it wide of mid-off. Oshane Thomas runs to his left and just stretches out his leg but misses and the ball goes through! Lazy effort.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    The ‘big man’ from Barbados strikes for Windies!

  • 4:43 PM IST

    FOUR! IN THE AIR..!! Short ball on the body. It is a well-directed one. Kohli looks to pull but does not time it well. The ball goes off the top edge towards the vacant fine leg region and he gets a boundary. Lucky one but he will take it. IND 104/2 in 22 overs vs WI

  • 4:35 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: OUT! Jason Holder removes Virat Kohli for 48. Bowled ’em! Good length ball pitching around off, it comes in a bit after pitching. After two consecutive dots, which could have been a run. Rahul looks to play the on drive but the ball goes right between his bat and pad. It goes onto hit the off pole. Holder is ecstatic and once again Rahul throws away his good start. Jason has bowled really well here and now he has a well-deserved wicket to his name. India 98/2 in 29.4 overs vs West Indies

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Single to end but 10 runs from the over. It is nudged down to long on and Kohli steals a single. 10 runs off the over without any audacious shot. Earlier, Rahul played a good shot on a poor ball from Allen. Short and wide outside off, Rahul cuts it through point for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two. IND 87/1 in 18 overs vs WI

  • 4:25 PM IST

    Rahul and Kohli ticking along nicely at the moment for Team India!

West Indies vs India LIVE: As India take on West Indies in Manchester, they will look to extend their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 and take the penultimate step towards semi-final. Given the inconsistency of the Windies that looks highly probable. India have been one of the most balanced units where all the players have done their responsibilities. Also, the team seem to have brushed off their over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli and play as a unit. West Indies on the other hand been in the middle of a dismal run where they have found it hard to capitalize after a good start to the tournament. They have been the exact opposite of India and have failed to click as a team. On the days the batsmen fired the bowlers failed, while the days that saw the bowlers excelling also saw the batsmen unable to repeat the same.

WI vs IND Live Cricket Score and updates:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies. 

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.

 