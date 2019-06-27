Live Updates

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Fabian Allen for a duck. Umpire’s call it is. West Indies don’t lose the review but they lose their man here. This is a venomous ball from Bumrah. He comes steaming in and bowls it quicker than a train. Allen is beaten for the pace there. He looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him flush on the front pad. Windies 107/7 in 26.2 overs vs India (268/7)

    OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Carlos Brathwaite for 1. Caught behind! Bumrah gets his first. Good length ball pitching on off, it moves away after pitching. Brathwaite looks to defend but the away movement does him. He gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes to the right of the keeper. There is a big gap between first slip and keeper. Dhoni dives to his right and takes an excellent catch. West Indies 107/6 in 26.1 overs, need 162 runs to win vs India (268/7)

    FOUR! This time Hetmyer connects and gets the desired result. Short around off, Hetmyer goes on his back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary. Windies 107/5 in 26 overs, need 162 runs to win vs India (268/7)

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: OUT! Caught! Y Chahal removes Windies skipper for 6. Chahal gets his first in his second over itself. Tossed up on off, Holder looks to play it with the spin over extra cover. He does not get the desired elevation and ends up hitting it straight to Kedar Jadhav there. One of the smallest men in the tournament takes the catch of the tallest player of the tournament. That’s some irony. 171 more needed in 157 balls. West Indies 98/5 in 24 overs vs India (268/7)

    FOUR BYES! Excellently bowled this. Flighted outside off, Hetmyer looks to hit it on the off side but the ball spins in. It beats everyone including Dhoni and goes away to the fence. Byes signalled.

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes Nicholas Pooran for 28. Kuldeep strikes now. This was coming. Tossed up outside off, Pooran looks to go big but the away turn induces a massive miscue. The ball goes high in the air and Mohammed Shami takes a simple catch at long off. The chase is disintegrating big time now. 150TH INTERNATIONAL WICKET FOR KULDEEP! West Indies 80/4 in 20.2 overs, need 189 runs to win vs India (268/7)

    FOUR! Effortless! Short around off, Pooran taps it past the point fielder and fetches a boundary.

West Indies vs India LIVE: As India take on West Indies in Manchester, they will look to extend their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 and take the penultimate step towards semi-final. Given the inconsistency of the Windies that looks highly probable. India have been one of the most balanced units where all the players have done their responsibilities. Also, the team seem to have brushed off their over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli and play as a unit. West Indies on the other hand been in the middle of a dismal run where they have found it hard to capitalize after a good start to the tournament. They have been the exact opposite of India and have failed to click as a team. On the days the batsmen fired the bowlers failed, while the days that saw the bowlers excelling also saw the batsmen unable to repeat the same.

WI vs IND Live Cricket Score and updates:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies. 

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.

 