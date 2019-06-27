

















West Indies vs India LIVE: As India take on West Indies in Manchester, they will look to extend their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 and take the penultimate step towards semi-final. Given the inconsistency of the Windies that looks highly probable. India have been one of the most balanced units where all the players have done their responsibilities. Also, the team seem to have brushed off their over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli and play as a unit. West Indies on the other hand been in the middle of a dismal run where they have found it hard to capitalize after a good start to the tournament. They have been the exact opposite of India and have failed to click as a team. On the days the batsmen fired the bowlers failed, while the days that saw the bowlers excelling also saw the batsmen unable to repeat the same.

WI vs IND Live Cricket Score and updates:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies.

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.