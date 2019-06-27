Live Updates

  • 6:37 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: FOUR! Dhoni finally cuts loose as Team India look to accelerate in the final overs. Full on off, Dhoni smacks it over mid-off and fetches a boundary. This is second of the innings. India 225/5 in 45.3 overs vs West Indies

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Manchester or Mumbai? Huge support for Team India at Old Trafford!

  • 6:24 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! Powerful! Back of a length ball on off. It is a slower one, Hardik flat-bats it through long on for a boundary. India 209/5 in 43.3 overs vs West Indies

  • 6:20 PM IST

    A global icon and a true son of the soil – MS Dhoni!

  • 6:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya slashes hard and bisects the field, brilliant placement by the all-rounder. 200 up for India. India 200/5 in 42 overs vs West Indies

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Play and a miss to finish Holder’s spell. Dhoni looks to pull but misses. Holder finishes with the figures of 10-2-33-2. Good day for the skipper with the ball. India 188/5 in 41 overs vs West Indies

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Team India lose their captain as Windies skipper gets the big breakthrough!

  • 6:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: OUT! Jason Holder removes Virat Kohli for 72. Caught! West Indies skipper gets the better of the Indian skipper. This has come against the run of play here. Back of a length ball on off, Kohli looks to pull but does not time it. The bat turns in his hand and the ball goes straight to Darren Bravo at short mid-wicket. Virat misses out on another opportunity to get his 100 in this World Cup. India 180/5 in 38.3 overs vs West Indies

  • 5:58 PM IST

    FOUR! Brilliant from Kohli. Fuller around off, Kohli gets on his front foot and flicks it between mid-wicket and mid-on for a boundary. India 180/4 in 38.1 overs vs West Indies

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Brilliant spell of fast bowling by Kemar Roach!

West Indies vs India LIVE: As India take on West Indies in Manchester, they will look to extend their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 and take the penultimate step towards semi-final. Given the inconsistency of the Windies that looks highly probable. India have been one of the most balanced units where all the players have done their responsibilities. Also, the team seem to have brushed off their over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli and play as a unit. West Indies on the other hand been in the middle of a dismal run where they have found it hard to capitalize after a good start to the tournament. They have been the exact opposite of India and have failed to click as a team. On the days the batsmen fired the bowlers failed, while the days that saw the bowlers excelling also saw the batsmen unable to repeat the same.

WI vs IND Live Cricket Score and updates:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies. 

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.

 