Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

    FOUR BYES! Full ball outside off, it comes in after pitching. Pooran goes for the drive but it goes under his bat. The ball pitches in front of Dhoni and goes right between his leg to the fence

  • 8:06 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Shai Hope for 5. Bowled ’em! Shami has the last laugh. What a ball this is! Good length ball pitching on off. It comes back in just a bit to trouble Hope. Shai goes for another drive but this time it goes right between his bat and pad onto the stumps. Big wicket this for India. Hope is like a glue in this power-hitting West Indies batting line up. He fails to stay long here and West Indies’ chase is now in trouble. Windies 16/2 in 6.5 overs, need 253 runs to win vs IND (268/7)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely punch from Hope, getting on top of the bounce. He opened his bat face to cream it past a diving Vijay Shankar at point and pistols away to the fence. WI 16/1 in 6.4 overs vs India (268/7)

  • 7:58 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami has once again provided India the ‘big breakthrough’ early on!

  • 7:53 PM IST

    OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Chris Gayle for 6. There goes the first wicket. India have prized out a big scalp. The short ball does the trick. It is landed outside off and it comes at a good pace. Gayle looks to pull but is cramped for room. He mistimes his shot and the ball lobs off the toe end of his bat. Short mid-wicket runs back while mid on runs to his left. The latter gets the ball as Kedar Jadhav takes a simple catch. With no Russell, would it be fair to say half the side is gone? 259 more needed from 271 balls. West Indies 10/1 in 4.5 overs, need 259 runs to win vs India (268/7)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Loose from Ambris. Full and outside off, Sunil leans to drive but sans any feet movement. Misses the ball comfortably. Another tidy over for the Indians, just 2 off it. Windies 9/0 in 4 overs vs India (268/7)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Brilliant first over from Jasprit Bumrah. Brute of a DELIVERY to finish it off! Yorker on the leg, Gayle looks to defend it but misses. The ball hits him on the shoe of his back leg. Indian players put in a solid appeal but it is turned down. India were thinking of a review but don’t go ahead with it. The pitching was an issue there. West Indies 5/0 in 2 overs, need 264 runs to win vs India (268/7)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Incredible passion level by Team India supporters!

  • 7:37 PM IST

    EDGED AND FOUR! Shami bowls it fuller than the previous balls. It is closer to the off-pole too. Gayle looks to tap it on the off side but ends up getting an inside edge. The ball misses the stumps and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary. Dhoni dives to his right but cannot stop the ball. West Indies 4/0 in 0.4 overs vs India (268/7)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: We are back for the chase! Sunil Ambris and Chris Gayle walk out to open the innings for West Indies. Gayle will take the strike. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for Team India.

West Indies vs India LIVE: As India take on West Indies in Manchester, they will look to extend their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 and take the penultimate step towards semi-final. Given the inconsistency of the Windies that looks highly probable. India have been one of the most balanced units where all the players have done their responsibilities. Also, the team seem to have brushed off their over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli and play as a unit. West Indies on the other hand been in the middle of a dismal run where they have found it hard to capitalize after a good start to the tournament. They have been the exact opposite of India and have failed to click as a team. On the days the batsmen fired the bowlers failed, while the days that saw the bowlers excelling also saw the batsmen unable to repeat the same.

WI vs IND Live Cricket Score and updates:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies. 

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.

 