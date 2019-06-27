Live Updates

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Just another day in the office for Run-Machine Virat Kohli!

  • 10:32 PM IST

    VIRAT KOHLI HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. Says that he cannot complain about his side at all and is thrilled with the fact that India have become number 1 in ODI cricket. On the improved batting performance in this game, Kohli is happy that India managed to get to 270 from 150/4, something which was not done against Afghanistan. Praises Hardik and Dhoni for finishing things off well. On his advice to his teammates, Virat says that it is not his business to advice others because everyone would have his own gameplan. He is happy to have contributed to the team’s win and hopes to keep performing consistently.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    A purely dominating performance by the Men in Blue once again!

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Another sterling performance by Team India as they continued their juggernaut in the CWC’19!

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Comprehensive win for the Indians. This was always expected. West Indies are best when chasing but when Gayle and Hope departed early, there was barely anything left. Nothing much to write about the batting. They struggled to score runs after the Indians choked them with the new balls. The highest score was 31, which shows that no one was allowed to settle. Today, one cannot complain that they threw it away. The batsmen took their time, dug in, but just could not get anything going their way.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Caught! That’s it. Short ball on the body, Thomas looks to duck but he is slow in it. The ball lobs off his glove to first slip. Rohit Sharma there takes a dolly. The Indian players put in a confident appeal but the umpire turns it down. India (268/7) beat West Indies (143-all out) by 125 runs to win. Ambris 31, Shami 4/16, Bumrah 2/9

  • 10:16 PM IST

    FOUR! Tossed up around off, Roach looks to go over mid-off but gets a thick outside edge which goes over the fielder at first slip for a boundary.

  • 10:09 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score And Updates: FOUR! Floated on off, Roach smokes it over mid off. The ball bounces just in front of the ropes and it’s been given as a boundary. Windies 135/9 in 32.3 overs vs India (268/7)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    FOUR! Swept away. Tossed up on the pads, Thomas sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Team India is completely dominating the proceedings here in Manchester!

West Indies vs India Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami led another sterling bowling effort as India crushed West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford on Thursday to inch one step closer to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The massive Indian victory was also highlighted by Virat Kohli who top-scored with 72, MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 56 and useful contributions from KL Rahul (48) and Hardik Pandya (46).

India now have 11 points while West Indies with 3 points from 7 matches are out of the semi-finals race. Shami started the damage with 2 early wickets before Bumrah picked 2 wickets in 2 balls to send West Indies crashing out of the World Cup. Between those two bursts from India’s star pacers, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did serious damage to ensure India remained the only unbeaten team in the World Cup so far.

WI vs IND HIGHLIGHTS:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies. 

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.