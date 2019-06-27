

















Load More

West Indies vs India Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami led another sterling bowling effort as India crushed West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford on Thursday to inch one step closer to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The massive Indian victory was also highlighted by Virat Kohli who top-scored with 72, MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 56 and useful contributions from KL Rahul (48) and Hardik Pandya (46).

India now have 11 points while West Indies with 3 points from 7 matches are out of the semi-finals race. Shami started the damage with 2 early wickets before Bumrah picked 2 wickets in 2 balls to send West Indies crashing out of the World Cup. Between those two bursts from India’s star pacers, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did serious damage to ensure India remained the only unbeaten team in the World Cup so far.

WI vs IND HIGHLIGHTS:

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat against Windies.

Probable Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.