Jamaica: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 score and updates from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (LIVE SCORECARD).

Eyes would be on the skies after the second day of the Test between West Indies and Pakistan got washed out. Fans would hope the sun shines on Sunday, which would be the third day of the second Test.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. After losing their openers cheaply, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam led Pakistan's comeback. Azam (75) and left-hander Alam (76) prevented a disastrous collapse, putting on 158 and blunting the home barrage before the latter retired hurt due to injury.

The tourists are 212 for four.

