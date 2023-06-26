Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Pooran’s Century Powers Windies To 374/6
live

Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Pooran’s Century Powers Windies To 374/6

Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of West Indies and Netherlands ODI World Cup qualifier 2023 match.

Updated: June 26, 2023 4:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Pooran's Century Powers Windies To 374/6

Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between West Indies and Netherlands which is played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. West Indies lost their last match against Zimbabwe by 35 runs now the team will look to bounce back.

Also Read:

West Indies vs Netherlands Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Brandon King after the innings: Batting first, it has been a little difficult on these pitches. We just tried to go hard early and keep that positive intent. This is how we want play our cricket and it turned out well for us. (On Pooran) An amazing innings, coming in at the stage that he came in, to get a hundred in that time was amazing. He played some incredible shots and he put us in a very strong position. It (pitch) gets better in the second half of the game. We still have to come out and bowl well, try to take our chances. Definitely happy with it (total), this is what we set out to do and we are happy with this total.

  • 4:24 PM IST

  • 4:22 PM IST

  • 4:14 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies managed to score 374 runs and the side totally dominated Oranje in the game. Now the Netherlands will also have to play with the attacking approach to win the game.

    WI 374/6 (50)

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Just one over left for the game and West Indies have already crossed the 350 runs mark.

    WI 354/6 (49)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Nicholas Pooran has crossed the 80 runs mark and West Indies are on top of the game.

    WI 322/6 (46)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Nine runs from the over, and West Indies are looking to cross the 350 runs mark. 46 overs are done and dusted.

    WI 322/6 (46)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies have crossed 300 runs mark and the Netherlands managed to pick up Jason Holder’s wicket. 44 overs are done and dusted.

    WI 303/6 (44)

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Jason Holder joins Nicholas Pooran for the total. 42 overs are done and dusted.
    WI 281/5 (42)

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Live | WI vs NED, Score ICC ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Here comes another wicket. Romario Shepherd departs on zero. The Netherlands are making the comeback.
    WI 275/5 (41.4)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.