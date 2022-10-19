LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 World Cup 2022

Sikandar Raza starred with a brilliant spell of 3/19, triggering a West Indies collapse as the two-time champions set a 154-run target for Zimbabwe in a must-win Group B match in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval.Also Read - SCO vs IRE Highlights, T20 WC 2022: Dockrell-Campher Power Ireland To 6-wicket Win

Electing to bat first, West Indies started well despite losing Kyle Mayers in the fourth over, top-edging a pull to keeper off Blessing Muzarabani. Johnson Charles (45) and Evin Lewis (15) shared a vital 49-run stand off 38 balls to get the innings back on track. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: Match Called Off Due to RAIN

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w/c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani Also Read - KL Rahul's Form Is Very Beneficial For Team India: Sanjay Bangar

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: OUT!!! Done and Dusted!!! West Indies won by 31 runs.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: FOUR!!! Back to back boundaries for Zimbabwe. They are not letting the game slip away easily. OUT!!! Alzarri Joseph picks up his 4th wicket. ZIM need 34 off 17 balls.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: OUT!!! The stumps are shattered as Alzarri Jospeh picks up his 3rd wicket. It’s all pace and bounce at the moment against Zimbabwe at the moment. Zim need 51 off 24 balls. Two wickets are left.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: Cometh the hour, cometh the champion! Incredible stuff from Jason Holder. Zimbabwe have reviewed the LBW decision but it will remain out in all certainity. Zimbabwe 92/7 (13.3)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: OUT!!! Game. Set. Match for Zimbabwe? Certainly looks like it. Akeal Hosein picks up his first wicket and gives away just 3 runs in the over. ZIM 81/6 (11)

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: Ryan Burl has been a handy batter for Zimbabwe in the past. He has to stay till the end if Zimbabwe want to win this. The required run-rate is under control. ZIM 79/5 (10.1)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC: Jason Holder comes in for his first over. OUT!!! Madhevere departs as Zimbabwe lose their set batter. Sikandar Raza is the new batter in. OUT!!! Another one bites the dust. ZIM 66/5 (8)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: OUT!! Sean Williams departs! Another one bites the dust! Sikandar Raza is the new man in. 6 overs gone, Zimbabwe are now at 55/3. ZIM 55/3 (6)

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates: OUT!! Joseph strikes once again for the Windies! The Africans were looking so so well and now they lose Tony Munyonga! So after 5 overs of play, Zimbabwe are now at 48/2. 12 runs coming from the over. ZIM 48/2 (5)