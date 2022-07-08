LIVE Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Score and Match Updates: Norrie Takes First Set 6-2 Against DjokovicAlso Read - Nick Kyrgios Wishes Rafael Nadal Speedy Recovery After Reaching Maiden Final

In the semifinals on Friday, the top-seeded Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, will meet either No. 9 Cameron Norrie of Britain or unseeded David Goffin of Belgium. It says a lot about Novak Djokovic that a two-sets-to-none hole at Wimbledon on a day he was hardly at his best likely left no one thinking the ultimate outcome was a forgone conclusion. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Reacts After Withdrawing From Wimbledon Due to Injury Ahead of Semis vs Nixk Kyrgios

A lot about his pre-eminence at the All England Club in recent years. A lot about his history of overcoming that sort of deficit. A lot about his ability to adjust, to adapt, to right himself quickly. A lot about what might happen if or, rather, when he got back into the match and it eventually went to a fifth set. Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes All Odds to Beat Taylor Fritz to Reach Semis

And so it was that Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy that huge lead Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court, earning an 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon with his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Among men, only Roger Federer, with 13, has made more semifinal appearances at the place. Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more championships than the seven that Djokovic would reach by lifting the trophy Sunday for what would be a fourth year in a row.

The first player into the women’s semifinals was 103rd-ranked Tatjana Maria, who defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in an all-German matchup. Maria is 34, making her only the sixth woman at least that old to get this far at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968.

The others? It’s quite a list: Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Serena Williams and Venus Williams

  • 8:50 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: The sew-saw battle continues. Norrie is giving a tough fight to the veteran. Advantage at the moment for Norrie and he wins the game. (2nd set) Djokovic 2-2 Norrie.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Djokovic takes another game in an ace set. (2nd Set) Norrie 1-2 Djokovic

  • 8:30 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Djokovic wanted a winning start and does exactly that. He has found his rhythm after getting absolutely hammered in the first set. Norrie equalizes in the next set. (2nd Set) Norrie 1-1 Djokovic

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Cameron Norrie is on the verge of winning the set. Set point for the English player. 31 minutes into the game and Norrie takes the first set 6-2.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Norrie is ruling the roast at the moment. He is not giving an inch to Djokovic and the former World no.1 looks under immense pressue. Another game goes to Norrie. (1st Set) Norrie 5-2 Djokovic.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: The see-saw battle between Djokovic and Norrie is on whole other level now. Norrie is two games above Djokovic and is probably playing his best tennis at the moment. (1st Set 4-2).

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 S/F: The master takes the second game and equalizes nicely. (1st Set) Djokovic 1-1 Norrie.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 S/F: Norrie takes the first game of the first set. (First Set) Norrie 1-0 DJokovic.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 S/F: The warm-up is over now. Djokovic begins the proceedings. Norrie gets off to a good start with a point. Djokovic 0-30 Norrie

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 S/F: Both players are in the middle. Referee is briefing the players about the rules. Djokovic won the toss and will serve first.