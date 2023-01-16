Top Recommended Stories
LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, Viacom18 to Place BIDS
LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Bidding starts 10AM, Viacom18, Disney Star, ZEE-Sony ready to battle for Women IPL Media Rights: Follow LIVE Updates
LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates
In moments from now, the bidding for the media rights of the inaugural Women’s IPL starts. The event will take place at the plush Taj Santa Cruz in Mumbai and it will start at 10 AM IST. As per reports, the top three broadcasters and OTT platforms of the country will be submitting their bids for the rights. All three top guns i.e Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, and Viacom18 are bidding for the WIPL Media Rights. Amazon Prime, FanCode, Times Internet, Google, and Discovery have also picked up tender documents but it is not clear whether they will present bids or not. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
Also Read:
- AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI: Siraj Four-Fer Helps Hosts Record Biggest Win In ODIs
- Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Being Picked in India's Test Squad For Australia Series - 'Will Not go Into Depression'
- Ishan Kishan's Absence in India's Playing XI During 3rd ODI Sparks Debate; Fans Slam BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.