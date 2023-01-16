Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, Viacom18 to Place BIDS

live

LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, Viacom18 to Place BIDS

LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Bidding starts 10AM, Viacom18, Disney Star, ZEE-Sony ready to battle for Women IPL Media Rights: Follow LIVE Updates

Women's IPL Media Rights Auction

LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates

In moments from now, the bidding for the media rights of the inaugural Women’s IPL starts. The event will take place at the plush Taj Santa Cruz in Mumbai and it will start at 10 AM IST. As per reports, the top three broadcasters and OTT platforms of the country will be submitting their bids for the rights. All three top guns i.e Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, and Viacom18 are bidding for the WIPL Media Rights. Amazon Prime, FanCode, Times Internet, Google, and Discovery have also picked up tender documents but it is not clear whether they will present bids or not. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.

Load More