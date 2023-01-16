LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, Viacom18 to Place BIDS

  • Home
LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Bidding starts 10AM, Viacom18, Disney Star, ZEE-Sony ready to battle for Women IPL Media Rights: Follow LIVE Updates

Updated: January 16, 2023 11:21 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Women's IPL Media Rights Auction

LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates

In moments from now, the bidding for the media rights of the inaugural Women’s IPL starts. The event will take place at the plush Taj Santa Cruz in Mumbai and it will start at 10 AM IST. As per reports, the top three broadcasters and OTT platforms of the country will be submitting their bids for the rights. All three top guns i.e Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, and Viacom18 are bidding for the WIPL Media Rights. Amazon Prime, FanCode, Times Internet, Google, and Discovery have also picked up tender documents but it is not clear whether they will present bids or not. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.

Live Updates

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: All matches of the Women’s IPL in the first season would be in Mumbai. The three venues that would be used are the Wankhede, DY Patil, and the Brabourne stadium.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Today is going to be important because it will set the benchmark for commercialisation of Women’s cricket in the country.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: It is worth noting that Women’s Cricket rights on a standalone basis are being auctioned for the 1st time in India. So, history is in the making!

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Mithali’s participation will certainly give the tournament a boost as the veteran has been the face of women’s cricket in India for years now. She is going to come out of retirement for this.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: According to BCCI officials more than 10 parties including Disney Star, Sony Network, Viacom18 have picked the tender document.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Big OTT houses would be placing bids and it is expected to rake in good revenue for the BCCI. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Today will surely start a new chapter in women’s cricket in India. The winner of the bid is expected to be announced by the afternoon.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: The auction process will take place in Mumbai’s Taj Santa Cruz hotel and the event is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE Media Rights auction for the upcoming Women’s IPL.

