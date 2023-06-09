Home

Sports

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Rahane Holds Key For India

live

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Rahane Holds Key For India

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of Day 3 game between India and Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 469 (121.3) 1st Innings 152/6 (38.2) Run Rate: (Current: 3.97) IND trail by 317 runs Last Wicket: KS Bharat (W) b Scott Boland 5 (15) - 152/6 in 38.2 Over

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the World Test Championship 2023 final. For the second straight day, Australia maintained their pole position in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. On Thursday, they posted 469 in first innings, thanks to Travis Head’s 163 and Steve Smith’s 121, his 31st Test hundred along with Alex Carey’s cameo of 48. The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia’s five bowlers took a wicket each as India’s top four batters failed to pass the 15 run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths. A 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Day 3.

Brief Scores till Day 2: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4/108, Shardul Thakur 2/83) lead India 151/5 in 38 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 48, Ajinkya Rahane 29 not out; Nathan Lyon 1/4, Cameron Green 1/22) by 318 runs

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.