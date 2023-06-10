ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: India Aim To Pack Australia Early
LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: India Aim To Pack Australia Early

WTC Final 2032 Live Score, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.

Updated: June 10, 2023 1:42 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Cameron Green

7* (27) 1x4, 0x6

Marnus Labuschagne

41 (118) 4x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(10-4-17-0)*

Umesh Yadav

(7-1-21-1)
IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Live Score

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4

India will be aiming to contain Australia to as low as possible on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Saturday. At Day 3 stumps, Australia reached 123/4 in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start for Australia on fourth day. The first hour on Saturday would be crucial and it would be a test for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to exploit the conditions as much as possible.

Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Pitches in England tend to aid spinners from Day 4. It will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja can do something on this wicket today. FYI, He dismissed both Travis Head and Steve Smith on Day 3.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: At the end of Day 3, Ajinkya Rahane had admitted that India are slightly on backfoot in th WTC final. But he is also optimistic of India winning the match and said, “Cricket is a funny game.”

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: The role of Indian pace quartet of Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will be crucial for India in this Test match.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: A lead of something close to 450 would bane ideal for Australia and then go for the kill. Australia would like to have atleast four sessions to bowl India out.

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: The first hour of play would be very crucial for both India and Australia. If India manage to get two-three wickets in the first session of the day, Rohit Sharma’s men give themselves an outside chance of winning the final. Otherwise, it’s Australia’s game.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start Day 4 for Australia at the Oval and would like to extend lead as much as possible.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the WTC final 2023 at the Oval. Australia have the upper hand at this moment having a lead of 296 runs.

