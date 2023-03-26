Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Who Will Create HISTORY?

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: March 26, 2023 10:27 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

WPL 2023 Final LIVE Updates

LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: It is expected to be a full house at the Brabpurne. The MI is expected to have more support as they are the home side.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Both teams are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering game is on the cards. Fans would hope the game goes right down to the wire.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Difficult to choose between the two sides. The team that plays best tonight will win. Who will that team be?

  • 9:56 AM IST
    DC’s predicted playing XI for the WPL 2023 final vs MI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: The Capitals booked their spot in the final directly from the league stage of the tournament by finishing at the top of the points table.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: DC will pin hopes on their captain Meg Lanning, who has most runs in this season so far (310 from 8 matches) as well as vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues.

  • 9:34 AM IST

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: There is not much to separate the two sides as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have won and lost one each when they faced off.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: MI will bank on their proven match-winners such as Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr. Skipper Harman will be key to their success as well.

  • 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves. It should be a batting-friendly pitch and a high-scoring affair is on the cards.

