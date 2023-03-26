LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Who Will Create HISTORY?

Top Recommended Stories

WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Who Will Create HISTORY?

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming details.

March 26, 2023

India.com Sports Desk

LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: The feeling is that Harmanpreet would have more support as she is an Indian as compared to Meg Lanning – her opposite number.

  • 8:48 AM IST

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Mumbai Indians ar five-time champions in IPL. They have the golden chance of opening their account in WPL tonight. Harmanpreet Kaur can write her name in the history books by winning tonight.

  • 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Ahead of the first-ever WPL final between Delhi and Mumbai, Chopra picked his favourite cricketers of the tournament. The ace javelin thrower named Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma are among his favourites.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: In all probability, the team winning the toss would opt to bat first. No one would like to reel under scoreboard pressure in a final.

  • 8:26 AM IST
    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: “I think we`ve gelled really well. It`s such a cliche; we`ve spent a lot of time together now, but even at the beginning, it was just a great team environment. Hats off to JB and Meg for setting that up and bringing us all together,” said Alice Capsey on DCs journey.
  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: The live streaming will be on Jio Cinema while the TV broadcast will be on Sports 18 Network. Start time: 7.30 pm.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Who will rule the roost on the night that matters – Harmanpreet Kaur or Meg Lanning? All eyes would be at the Brabourne.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final Updates, Delhi vs Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the build-up of the WPL final that will take place at the Brabourne stadium today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

