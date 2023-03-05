Top Recommended Stories

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Playing XI, TOSS Coming Up Shortly

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Score and Updates: RCB, DC look to draw first blood in their opening game of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium.

Published: March 5, 2023 2:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Star-Studded Bangalore Start Favourites Against Meg Lanning's Delhi.

LIVE UPDATES | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Match 2

Mumbai:  Delhi Capitals are all set to dazzle the fans in their first Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. RCB with their star-studded squad will be going into their opening fixture with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur and Megan Schutt. On the other hand, Delhi will be boasting of Indian stars in Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia. The DC side will be led by Australia’s world cup winning captain Meg Lanning.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris.

Live Updates

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: We are just few minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned to india.com sports as we bring you the live coverage of the WPL match between RCB and DC from the Brabourne stadium.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: In the opening match of the Women’s WPL, we saw Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 207 runs and in reply the Gujarat Giants were bundled out for a paltry 64 runs. Looking at the Brabourne pitch, 200+ is a possibility and the team batting first will need to fire from the first if they want to reach to that total.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: RCB’s challenge will be in the bowling as they have to face some tough batters in Lanning, Bhatia, Jemimah and Shafali. On the other hand, Jess Jonnasen and Radha Yadav as the only two spinners to spin a web.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: In the first match between RCB and DC, Bangalore will definitely start favourites due to their star-studded squad, with the likes of skipper Smriti Mandhana, Legendary All-Rounde Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Heather Knight and Megan Schutt. On the other, World Cup winning captain Meg Lanning will have the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, two of India’s brightest stars to boast of.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: The first match will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Smriti Mandhana taking on Meg Lanning. In the second match, Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz lock horns with Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: After a cracking start to inaugural Women’s Premier League yesterday, the action shift focus to Super Sunday as there will be two high voltage matches to look forward to.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: DC SQUAD | Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: RCB SQUAD | Smriti Mandhana(c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals!

