Home

Sports

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Playing XI, TOSS Coming Up Shortly

live

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Playing XI, TOSS Coming Up Shortly

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Score and Updates: RCB, DC look to draw first blood in their opening game of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium.

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Star-Studded Bangalore Start Favourites Against Meg Lanning's Delhi.

LIVE UPDATES | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Match 2

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals are all set to dazzle the fans in their first Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. RCB with their star-studded squad will be going into their opening fixture with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur and Megan Schutt. On the other hand, Delhi will be boasting of Indian stars in Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia. The DC side will be led by Australia’s world cup winning captain Meg Lanning.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.