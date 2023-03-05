Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 60 Runs
live

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 60 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Score and Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 60 Runs. RCB, DC look to draw first blood in their opening game of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium.

Published: March 5, 2023 6:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, RCB vs DC, Bangalore vs Delhi, RCB vs DC live updates, RCB vs DC live cricket streaming, RCB vs DC live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Star-Studded Bangalore Start Favourites Against Meg Lanning's Delhi.

LIVE UPDATES | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Match 2

Mumbai: A brilliant 162-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning followed by a strong finish from Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues propelled Delhi Capitals to a massive 223/2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read:

While Shafali top-scored with 84 off 45 balls, Meg was fantastic in her 72 off 43 balls. Marizanne finished with an unbeaten 39 off 17 balls, while Jemimah was not out on 22 off 15 balls to post the second-highest score in Women’s T20 franchise cricket.

Pushed into batting first, the carnage from Shafali and Meg began in the second over when three boundaries were hit off Megan Schutt. Spin was introduced by Bangalore from fourth over, but it was no stopping Shafali as she welcomed Preeti Bose with a lofted six over long-off.

With every over till then producing a boundary, Meg and Shafali inflicted carnage on Sophie Devine in the sixth over, attacking the lengths outside off-stump to hit four boundaries as Delhi signed off from the first six overs with 57/0.

Post power-play, there was no stopping Shafali’s aerial shots or Meg’s exquisite timing. In the ninth over from Asha Shobana, Shafali danced down the pitch twice to hit huge sixes over bowler’s head apart from a sweep yielding four, while Meg nudged one past mid-on to make it 22 off the over.

Shafali reached her half-century, off only 31 balls in the tenth over, raising her bat and also bringing up the 100-run stand of the opening partnership off just 58 balls. In the next over, Meg also got her fifty with a sweep down leg off Heather Knight for a boundary.

Shafali and Meg continued to play their shots, manoeuvre the gaps effortlessly as their partnership went past 150, with Bangalore looking rattled. But they finally found breakthrough in the 15th over, when Heather had Meg clean bowled while trying to dance down the pitch. Two balls later, Shafali fell as she edged behind to Richa Ghosh.

Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues gave the perfect finish to Delhi by hitting six fours and three sixes in the last five overs as the crowd was treated to an amazing batting performance from Delhi.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: That’s it!! Delhi have clinched victory in their opening game and just like the Men’s RCB team, the Women’s RCB team have also lost in their very first game of the league. DC Win by 60 runs. RCB 163/8 (20)

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Norris removes Knight and it’s a fifer for her!! RCB are now at 150/8. RCB 150/8 (18)

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 17 overs gone, Royal Challengers Bangalore are now at 138/7. RCB 138/7 (17)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT!! Another one bites the dust! RCB are now 7 down! Delhi are cruising at the moment! RCB 99/7 (13.4)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT!! Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja depart!! BACK TO BACK WICKETS FOR NORRIS!! It’s a 4-fer! RCB are in big big trouble!! 13 overs gone, RCB are now at 96/6. RCB 96/6 (13)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT!!! The danger girl Ellye Perry departs!! Tara Norris does the trick! As we speak, Norris has picked up another wicket and it’s Kasat! RCB are in big spot of bother and Knight and Richa need to pull off something out of the box. RCB 91/4 (11)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Perry is in fine form today but the run-rate is still behind and a lot of work need to be done if RCB has any chance of coming back into the game. RCB 88/2 (10)

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 8 overs gone, RCB are now at 66/2. The run-rate has risen to 13 and now the real struggle starts from here onwards. Perry and Kasat need to stitch a big partnership. RCB 66/2 (8)

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT!!! Smriti Mandhana perishes and RCB have lost their openers in inside the powerplay. Alice Capsey strikes again for Delhi Capitals! Disha Kasat joins Perry in the middle. Tough job ahead. RCB 56/2 (6.4)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: OUT! Capsey removes Devine!! Delhi finally have the breakthrough and on comes Ellyse Perry down to the middle. A legend have the game, let’s see how she fares in her debut. 5 overs gone, RCB are now at 47/1. RCB 47/1 (5)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 6:58 PM IST

More Stories