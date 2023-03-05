Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Lanning, Shafali Get Delhi Capitals Off to Flying Start
live

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Lanning, Shafali Get Delhi Capitals Off to Flying Start

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Score and Updates: Lanning, Shafali Get Delhi Capitals Off to Flying Start. RCB, DC look to draw first blood in their opening game of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium.

Published: March 5, 2023 4:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, RCB vs DC, Bangalore vs Delhi, RCB vs DC live updates, RCB vs DC live cricket streaming, RCB vs DC live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Star-Studded Bangalore Start Favourites Against Meg Lanning's Delhi.

LIVE UPDATES | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Match 2

Mumbai:  Delhi Capitals are all set to dazzle the fans in their first Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. RCB with their star-studded squad will be going into their opening fixture with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur and Megan Schutt. On the other hand, Delhi will be boasting of Indian stars in Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia. The DC side will be led by Australia’s world cup winning captain Meg Lanning.

Also Read:

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Live Updates

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 11 runs from the over as DC now stand at a whopping 105 after 10 overs of play. The RCB batters are denied and defied and have no answer to the onslaught so far. Shafali Verma has completed her half-century and now Lanning is just a few runs short. DC 105/0 (10)

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: DC are going at a rate over 10 runs an over. Shafali Verma and Megh Lanning are on their way for their respective half-centuries as the partnership is almost in touching distance of a hundred. DC 94/0 (9)

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 8 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 72/0. The DC duo getting better and better with every passing over and the RCB bowlers have no reply but to see the ball sail over the top for a six or down the ground for a boundary. DC 72/0 (8)

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 20 off the over and Delhi Capitals are on fire!!! Lanning and Verma are simply unstoppable! End of powerplay as DC now stand at 57/0. Devine needs to improve. DC 57/0 (6)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: 5 overs gone and this partnership is looking very promising. Delhi Capitals are now at 37/0. RCB search for an opening. DC 37/0 (5)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Renuka once again produces a tidy over as Delhi take their score to 22 after 3 overs of play. It has been a steady start so far for DC. DC 22/0 (3)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals get their campaign up and running!! 14 runs coming from Megan Schutt’s opening over. Experience and Young blood coming in handy in the early stages for the batting side. DC 17/0 (2)

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: It was a good start from Renuka as RCB concede only 3 runs from the opening over. It’s not going to be an easy task as DC will have to face Perry and Schutt as well in the coming overs. DC 3/0 (1)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning open innings for Delhi Capitals, Renuka Thakur has the new ball for RCB!

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Stay tuned to india.com sports! The match will start in less than 10 minutes time!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 4:04 PM IST

More Stories