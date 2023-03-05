Home

LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs DC Score and Updates: Lanning, Shafali Get Delhi Capitals Off to Flying Start

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023, Score and Updates: Lanning, Shafali Get Delhi Capitals Off to Flying Start. RCB, DC look to draw first blood in their opening game of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals are all set to dazzle the fans in their first Women’s Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. RCB with their star-studded squad will be going into their opening fixture with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur and Megan Schutt. On the other hand, Delhi will be boasting of Indian stars in Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia. The DC side will be led by Australia’s world cup winning captain Meg Lanning.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh.

